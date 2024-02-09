Second baseman Jonathan India and Cincinnati Reds agree to 2-year contract, avoiding arbitration

FILE - Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India, left, gets the throw in time to tag out Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor, bottom right, at second on a steal-attempt during the third inning of a baseball game Sept. 27, 2023, in Cleveland. India has signed a new two-year contract, avoiding arbitration, the team announced Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Second baseman Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds agreed Friday to a two-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing next week for the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year.

Selected fifth overall by Cincinnati in the 2018 amateur draft, India has hit .255 with 48 homers, 171 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .350 in parts of three seasons.

Eligible for arbitration for the first time, India asked for a raise from $760,000 to $4 million and the Reds offered $3.2 million when the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries last month.

Along with India, the Reds will have to find playing time for young players Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Noelvi Marte. In addition, infielder Jeimer Candelario signed as a free agent.

