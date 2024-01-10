Second Beyond Hello dispensary coming to Poconos; 30% discount offered opening day

Beyond Hello is opening its second medical marijuana dispensary in Monroe County on Saturday.

A Mount Pocono location at 3192 Route 940, Suite 101, will join the Stroud Township location that opened in 2021.

This is a relocation of the Beyond Hello Hazleton dispensary, Jushi Holdings said in a Wednesday news release. Jushi Holdings describes itself as "a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator" that owns Beyond Hello through its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience – NE LLC.

Beyond Hello Mount Pocono hours

The store opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, following a ribbon cutting at 8:45 a.m.

Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Discount offered

Beyond Hello is offering 30% off all purchases on opening day.

Jennifer Freeby, general manager for the Stroudsburg's Beyond/Hello medical marijuana dispensary, cuts the ribbon during the grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

What does Beyond Hello sell?

The store sells Jushi's in-house brands, including flower, pre-rolls, vapes and other products, as well as "other popular cannabis brands and products such as dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills, and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices available at the store."

Beyond Hello in Pennsylvania

Beyond Hello has 17 Pennsylvania locations, including Mount Pocono. Others in northeastern Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley include:

852 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg

1137 Moosic St., Scranton

832 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Dickson City

3812 Easton Nazareth Highway, Easton

3679 Route 378 Unit 10, Bethlehem

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Beyond Hello medical marijuana dispensary opening in Mount Pocono