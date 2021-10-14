Second Biggest Mortgage Provider in US Stops Accepting Crypto Payments

Reuters

The rumbling crisis at China Evergrande Group and other major homebuilders drove debt market risk premiums on weaker Chinese firms to a record high on Wednesday and triggered a fresh round of credit rating downgrades. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities and 1,300 real estate projects in over 280 cities, missed a third round of interest payments on its international bonds this week, and other firms have also warned they could default. In the clearest sign yet that global investors' worries are growing, the spread - or risk premium - on investment grade Chinese firms, which tend to have the most solid finances, jumped to its widest in more than two months.