Second Bluffton-area teen charged with attempted murder for June shooting on Goethe Road

A second 19-year-old from the Bluffton area has been accused of firing shots into a Goethe Road residence over the summer, according to the Bluffton Police Department. No one inside the home was injured in the June 21 incident.

Okatie resident Tyquan Quamel Graham was charged early Thursday afternoon with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was still in custody in the Beaufort County jail as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Graham’s arrest comes nearly six months after Bluffton resident Juan Daniel Moctezuma, also 19, turned himself in to police June 26. He was released on a $100,000 surety bond a week later, according to judicial records.

The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. June 21, with two bullets striking a home near the intersection of Goethe Road and Kidd Lane, according to Sgt. Bonifacio Perez, a spokesperson for Bluffton police. Eight shell casings were found on the scene, but investigators believe more shots were fired in total.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.