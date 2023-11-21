Second body confirmed to have been found along Maple Valley road last week; both victims shot

We now know that two people were found dead in the same Maple Valley location last week.

Both had been shot.

On the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 16, a passerby called 911 and said they saw a body in the bushes covered in trash and debris.

The grim discovery was made near Rock Creek Elementary School on the side of 238th Avenue Southeast, near Maple Valley Black Diamond Road Southeast.

At that time, King County deputies told us they could only confirm that one body had been found, though there had been reports that two bodies had been discovered in the area.

No further information had been released by investigators until Monday, when the King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that not one, but two people had been found dead along 238th Avenue Southeast.

The victims were identified as 57-year-old Robert Riley and 34-year-old Ashley Williams. Both were shot in the chest, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The manner of death was homicide.

Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

If you have information about the case you’re asked to submit a tip via phone at 206-263-2090, via email at mcutips@kingcounty.gov or anonymously via the P3Tips.app.

More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles are parked around the tape area. Officers and deputies are standing near the orange cones on the ground as well. pic.twitter.com/LDjzO9Ln7w — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) November 16, 2023