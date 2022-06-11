Body found in Percy Priest Lake identified as missing kayaker

People enjoy time on Percy Priest Lake in September 2020.

The body of a missing kayaker was found in Percy Priest Lake Friday night.

Metro Police identified the man as 49-year-old Peter Ciesielski, who went missing last weekend. His kayak was discovered Sunday morning.

His body was recovered near Four Corners Marina at Percy Priest late Friday evening. Ciesielski is believed to have accidentally drowned last weekend, police said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is leading the investigation into his death. Ciesielski is from Murfreesboro, according to TWRA.

Kayak found, man reported missing

TWRA provided further details on Saturday morning in a news release.

Authorities were first called to Four Corners Marina around 8 p.m. Friday after reports of a body floating nearby, the release said. The Nashville Fire Department launched boats to recover the body, but did not find anyone.

Ciesielski was reported missing on June 5, the same day his kayak was found floating near the Four Corners RV Park, the release said. The Metro Nashville Police Department helped connect the kayak with Ciesielski.

Investigators said Ciesielski was last seen the evening of June 4 as he left the Four Corners Bar and Grill and was on his way back to Long Hunter State Park. His whereabouts after that were not clear, according to the release.

TWRA is leading the ongoing investigation into Ciesielski's death.

Cliff jumper's body found in Percy Priest earlier this week

Ciesielski's body was the second one recovered from Percy Priest Lake this week. MNPD said boaters found the body of a Franklin man on Thursday.

The man was identified as Mauro Orduna, 38, who went missing after cliff diving on Memorial Day weekend. He reportedly jumped 40-50 feet off a cliff into the lake and never resurfaced.

Friends told rescue personnel Orduna was drinking before he jumped off the cliff.

