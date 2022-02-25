Second body recovered from rubble of Butch's Bar fire in Sturgeon Bay

Crews take down a wall of the building that housed Butch's Bar in downtown Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2022, after a fire destroyed it Tuesday morning. A second body was recovered from the rubble Thursday.

STURGEON BAY – A second body was recovered late Thursday afternoon from the rubble of the fire that destroyed Butch’s Bar in downtown Sturgeon Bay early Tuesday morning, the Sturgeon Bay Police Department announced.

The body of one man was discovered Tuesday afternoon in the immediate aftermath of the fire at 112 S. Third Ave., but another man was unaccounted for, with another person taken to a burn center with injuries.

The body found Tuesday was unable to be recovered right away because the roof and second floor of the building collapsed during the blaze and concerns existed the walls of the building could collapse at any time as well.

Investigators began removing small sections of the structure's south wall Wednesday and were able to recover the body they found Tuesday. Thursday, crews then found and recovered the second body, also a male.

Both bodies were taken to Madison for positive identification. The names of the dead men will be released once identifications have been confirmed and next of kin are notified.

Investigation continues into the cause of the fire, with assistance from the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.

With all known occupants of the building now accounted for, it will be razed. Streets remain closed for about a one-block perimeter around the site, cordoned off by yellow police tape, and will reopen once debris and ice have been cleared from the area. A temporary flight restriction on drones over the area also remains in effect until investigators complete their work.

The historic building (built in 1904) housing Butch's rented out 20 rooms on its second floor. Nine of the rooms were occupied at the time of the fire.

