Second branch of Nova Poshta opens in Romania, third to follow by year-end

Nova Poshta, Ukraine's leading private postal service, is expanding its network in Romania by opening a second branch in Brasov, while another one in Constanta will follow by the end of the year, the company's press service has reported.

The branch, located at 72 Brânduselor Str., Brasov, is open every day. Customers can receive and send documents and parcels up to 30 kilograms to Ukraine and Moldova. The delivery time to Ukraine is five days and to Moldova — three days.

Nova Poshta customers in Romania can also call a courier to pick up their parcels at their address, and have them delivered all over the country. Almost 8,000 parcels were delivered in the first six months of operation in Romania, the company says.

Nova Poshta has made it a priority to connect Ukrainian refugees living abroad with friends and family back home, and plans to continue its ambitious growth until 2024. Nova Poshta's co-founder, Volodymyr Popereshnyuk, has announced that the company aims to enter markets in 18 additional countries by the fall of 2024.

Nova Poshta has already opened 63 branches in Poland, Lithuania, Czechia, Romania, Germany, and Moldova, with plans to enter Latvia, Hungary, Italy, France, and Austria by the end of the year. The company opened its first branch in Estonia on Oct. 20, followed by Hungary on Nov. 10.

By the end of the year, Nova Poshta will have 13 branches in Germany.

Nova Poshta has shown significant growth in all operational and financial aspects in the first nine months of 2023, the company's press service announced on Nov. 7. Its net profit increased almost fivefold in the first half of the year. The company delivered 290 million parcels and cargoes, which is 10% more than in the same period of 2021.

Nova Poshta is now exploring the possibility of integrating artificial intelligence technologies into its operations.

