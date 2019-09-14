Second British-Australian woman jailed in Iran is identified as Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert

Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a Cambridge-educated academic, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in Iran - PA

A British-Australian woman who has been sentenced to 10 years in a notorious Iranian prison has been identified as Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert.

The Melbourne University academic, who was working as a lecturer and researcher for the university's Asia Institute specialising in Middle East politics, was jailed in October 2018.

However, her detention had not been reported in case it harmed the prospects of her release.

On Saturday, the Australian Government confirmed Dr Moore-Gilbert, a Cambridge-educated academic, was being held in prison in Iran.

A statement from the family of Dr Moore-Gilbert, who is being held in Evin prison, said: "We have been and continue to be in close contact with the Australian Government.

"Our family thanks the Government and the University of Melbourne for their ongoing support at this distressing and sensitive time.

"We believe that the best chance of securing Kylie's safe return is through diplomatic channels."

It is not known what Dr Moore-Gilbert was charged with, but 10-year terms are routinely given in Iran for spying.

She is one of two British-Australian women whose detentions in Iran have come to light in the past week.

Jolie King, a travel blogger, and her Australian fiancé Mark Firkin were arrested near a military site in Jajrood near Tehran on August 9, it was revealed on Thursday.

Tehran has pursued a campaign of detaining Iranian and dual nationals academics in recent years, raising fears the Islamic republic is using them as diplomatic leverage.

The Australian Government has said it is lobbying Tehran to ensure all three are appropriately looked after.

Iran is believed to be holding the trio captive in the hope of exchanging one of them for an Iranian imprisoned in the US on charges of evading American sanctions.

Tensions between Britain and Iran escalated dramatically after it emerged the women were being held in the first recent case of Tehran arresting British citizens who do not also hold Iranian nationality.

Sources said Tehran sees the women as bargaining chips to secure the release of Negar Ghodskani, a 40-year-old Iranian woman facing jail in the US after pleading guilty to a conspiracy to export prohibited technology to Iran.

Ghodskani was arrested in Australia in 2017 at the request of US government and gave birth to a baby boy while in custody in Adelaide. She was extradited to the US and now faces five years in federal prison.

