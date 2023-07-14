Second brother arrested in connection with June 19 Italian Village homicide

Columbus police have arrested the second of two brothers charged with murder related to the shooting death of a man in Italian Village last month.

Police arrested Micheal Mickens, 24, on Thursday, and he is being held in the Franklin County jail. He and his brother, Michael Mickens, 26, are suspects in the shooting death of Isiaha Thompson-Angus, 29.

The brothers' names have near identical spellings. The younger brother spells his first name “Micheal” instead of “Michael,” per police.

The elder Mickens brother was arrested Monday without incident. His bond was set at $1 million during an appearance Tuesday in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Thompson-Angus was found shot on June 19 around 4 a.m. near dumpsters behind The Go Go, a dance club in Italian Village.

Surveillance video shared by police showed Thompson-Angus and another man, believed to be the younger Mickens, walking behind the bar near the dumpsters and physically fighting around 2:30 a.m.

During the fight, another man and a woman are seen running toward the dumpster area. The man, believed to be the older Mickens, reaching into the front pocket of his shorts before joining into the fight.

A short time later, all three are seen fleeing the scene. A passerby found Thompson-Angus about two hours later near the dumpsters and was pronounced dead.

