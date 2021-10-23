Second brother convicted of killing 3 people in Dixon area

Oct. 23—A Rio Arriba County jury has convicted the second of two brothers charged in the 2018 execution-style slayings of three people at a home near Dixon.

Following a five-day trial, jurors found Roger Gage, 36, guilty on all counts Thursday, including three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence.

Gage and his brother, John Powell, 37, were charged in the case after being caught on surveillance video shooting April Browne, 42; Abraham Martinez, 36; and Kierin Guillemin, 27, in Browne's home in the small village of Cañoncito, just a few miles from Dixon.

Authorities said the killings were drug related.

Powell was tried and convicted last year. The brothers are scheduled to be sentenced next month.