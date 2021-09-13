Second brother dies in gang-related Bronx shooting

A Bronx man blasted in a gang-related double-shooting that claimed his older brother’s life has also died of his wounds, police said Monday.

Malik Tunstall, 22, died two days after he and his brother, Price Tunstall, 24, were gunned down as they sat on a bench outside their Bronx housing development.

Police have charged Kai Johnson, 26, a rival gang member who was out on parole for attempted murder, with the Aug. 31 shooting.

The siblings were sitting in front of their building in the Monroe Houses on Taylor Ave. when Johnson walked up and shot them both in the head, according to police.

The Tunstalls were accused of being members of the Monroe Houses Crew, a violent gang that sold crack cocaine in the Soundview public housing complex and targeted rivals with shootings and stabbings, authorities say.

They were indicted in Manhattan Federal Court in January 2020 alongside nine other alleged members of the gang, and were both released on bond with ankle monitoring devices.

Johnson, who served four years in prison after being convicted of an attempted-murder charge in the Bronx in 2016, was released from prison last year and is on parole until 2025, public records show.

He remains locked up without bail after his arrest a few hours after the double shooting.