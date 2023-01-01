Second brother wanted in connection with Lacey death is in custody, police say

The second of two brothers wanted in connection with a homicide in a Lacey motel parking lot last summer is now in custody, Lacey police say.

Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder by North Las Vegas Police after a long pursuit, according to a news release from Lacey police.

Alexander VanDuren, his fraternal twin, was arrested shortly after he was identified by Lacey police in mid-December.

The brothers were wanted for the death of Sean Shea, 36, of Kenmore, who was found unconscious the night of Aug. 30 in the parking lot in the 100 block of College Street Southeast in Lacey. He later died at an area hospital.

In court records, prosecutors contend that the brothers physically assaulted Shea after an argument. During the assault, Nicholas VanDuren allegedly struck him with what police believe were brass knuckles, The Olympian previously reported.

Shea leaves behind his partner and two children, one of whom witnessed the assault, according to police. It’s unclear why the argument escalated, The Olympian reported.

Although the incident was reported Aug. 30, police did not publicly identify the two suspects until Dec. 13. Both were wanted for second-degree murder.

