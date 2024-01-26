Second Broward County student in a week found with loaded gun on school campus

A week after a Miramar student was arrested for having a loaded gun on campus, a Stranahan High School student was taken into custody Friday for a similar incident.

The high school at 1800 SW Fifth Place in Fort Lauderdale was placed on lockdown just before 2 p.m. after someone reported to school security staff that the male student had a gun, city police spokesperson Casey Liening said in an email. The gun officers found him with was loaded, Liening said.

Liening said the student is in custody and charges are pending. The lockdown was expected to be lifted about 2:30 p.m., and normal dismissal was scheduled to resume. Additional information was not released.

Kyzaiah Connor, 18, a student at Henry D. Perry Education Center in Miramar, was arrested on Jan. 16 after someone anonymously reported to a school resource officer that he had a gun on campus. The officer found him in a classroom with the loaded handgun in his waistband, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Connor is facing one count of possession of a firearm on school property, court records show. He was released from jail after posting bail.

Possessing or discharging a firearm on school grounds or at a school-sponsored event is a third-degree felony in Florida.