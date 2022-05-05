Second Canton man charged in Monday shooting death of father of four

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – A second teen has been charged in connection with the Monday afternoon shooting death of a northeast Canton man.

Justice D. St. John, 18, of 11th Street NW, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in a home in the 8500 block of Whitmer Place NE in Lake Township, according to Stark County Jail records. He was booked on charges of complicity to aggravated murder and complicity to aggravated robbery.

Lt. Dennis Garren said that Whitmer is accused of being an accomplice in the shooting death of Sean Rex. Rex was fatally shot in the head of the kitchen of his home in the 2100 block of Seventh Street NE.

Officers had been called to the home that Rex shared with his wife and four children shortly after 4 p.m. Monday. A Stark County Coroner's Office investigator pronounced him dead at the scene.

The next day, agents with the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force found and charged Darcell Lamont Anthony Jr., 19, of Canton, with murder.

Police have not released a possible motive.

Anthony and St. John were being held without bond Thursday at the Stark County Jail pending court hearings.

Rex's death was the eighth homicide so far this year in the city.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Second Canton man charged in Monday murder investigation