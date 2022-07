UPDATE: Chicago police officer in ‘grave’ condition after self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

A Chicago police officer was listed in ‘grave’ condition after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said Saturday afternoon.

Earlier, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said the male officer had died during a possible suicide.

The officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, said Ahern.

In a tweet, Chicago’s largest police union, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, said:

“We’re devastated. Two of our members recently died by suicide and we just got word that a third member died by suicide earlier today. So much more needs to be done to stem this horrible reality.”

“So much more needs to be done to stem this horrible reality,” said Lodge 7 President John Catanzara in the tweet.

Check back for details on this developing story.

On Friday, detectives were investigating the death of an active police officer who worked in the Calumet District, police said. He was found dead inside his home in the Central District.

“Please keep this officer’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the department said.

Michael Carroll, a Chicago police detective, wrote in a tweet that it appeared the officer died by suicide.”(It’s) extremely difficult hearing news like this over and over again. The pressure of the job is more than regular people know and cops need to be better at letting others know that they need help, need a hand, they need to talk,” he wrote in a Friday tweet.

The unnamed officer was found dead early Friday inside his home, police said. No other information was given.

The Friday death came after the loss of 29-year-old Officer Patricia Swank, who died by suicide on July 2, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On March 12, Sgt. Edward Dougherty, 52, died by suicide in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood, according to the medical examiner’s office.

There have been more than a dozen Chicago police officers to take their own lives since 2018.

The Chicago Police Department’s problem with officer suicides was highlighted in a 2017 report by the U.S. Justice Department regarding the city’s policing practices. At that time, one Chicago police official told the Justice Department that CPD’s suicide rate was higher than the national average among police.

Story continues

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat or text. The Veterans Crisis Line is at 800-273-8255.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7 and confidential.

Tribune reporter Paige Fry contributed.