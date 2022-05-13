Second City of Starkville employee accused of embezzlement

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo

May 13—STARKVILLE — For the second time in two days, Starkville announced that a former city employee has been arrested for embezzlement.

Starkville police said both internal and external complaints prompted the investigation which led to the May 2 arrest of Tyrone Spencer Jr., 26. At the time of the incidents in question, Spencer was an employee of the Starkville Sanitation Department.

