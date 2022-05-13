Second City of Starkville employee accused of embezzlement

May 13—STARKVILLE — For the second time in two days, Starkville announced that a former city employee has been arrested for embezzlement.

Starkville police said both internal and external complaints prompted the investigation which led to the May 2 arrest of Tyrone Spencer Jr., 26. At the time of the incidents in question, Spencer was an employee of the Starkville Sanitation Department.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

