Second co-owner of Return to Nature bonds out of jail

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Carie Hallford, co-owner of the Return to Nature Funeral Home, has been released from jail on bond, according to the El Paso County Jail.

Carie Hallford is accused of Money Laundering and Abuse of a Corpse in connection to the discovery of nearly 200 improperly stored bodies at the funeral home location in Penrose that she co-owned with her husband, Jon.

The El Paso County Jail confirmed to FOX21 News on Tuesday evening, Feb. 27, that Carie Hallford had been released on her $100,000 bond that mirrored that of her husband. Both the Hallford’s bond amounts were reduced from $2 million at a hearing on Jan. 4, and Jon Hallford was released from jail on Jan. 29.

Jon Hallford had to submit to several stipulations to ensure he would not become a flight risk, including wearing a GPS ankle monitor and forfeiting any passports for himself and his family. It is unclear if Carie Hallford must submit to the same stipulations.

