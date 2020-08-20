Second college student struck and killed by train in a week, Alabama police say

An Auburn University student is dead after being struck by a train Wednesday in Lee County, Alabama, authorities said.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Paul Warren Claborn of Guntersville, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

Harris said police responded to reports of a person hit by a CSX train just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, CBS42 News reported. Once there, authorities found Claborn suffering from “multiple blunt force trauma injuries,” according to the coroner.

Claborn was flown to Piedmont Regional Midtown Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, where he underwent surgery and later died.

His death comes just days after a University of Alabama student was hit and killed by a train. On Aug. 15, Tuscaloosa police responded to the railroad tracks near East McFarland Boulevard just after 9:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy told AL.com. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Watch: Police officer saves California man from being struck by train with seconds to spare

The student’s identity hasn’t been released.

Police said the student was likely alone at the time and said foul play isn’t suspected, according to The Trussville Tribune.

In a statement, UA officials said they were “saddened” to learn of the student’s passing and declined to offer additional details out of respect for the family, AL.com reported.

Authorities said both incidents remain under investigation.

McClatchy News reached out to Auburn University for comment Thursday and is awaiting response.