A high-speed chase across parts of Wichita Falls that began late Sunday resulted in a Wichita County deputy’s vehicle smacking the suspect vehicle twice while trying to get the driver to stop.

According to affidavits filed in the case:

Texas DPS units began pursuing a vehicle in downtown Wichita Falls just before midnight. Moments later, a deputy spotted the car near I-44 at Airport Road traveling at a high speed. The driver doused his lights and sped through some residential streets before getting onto I-44 and traveling in excess of 100 mph, eventually turning onto Daniels Road. The deputy’s unit and the suspect car collided, causing the suspect’s airbags to deploy.

The driver continued after stopping briefly, driving west on Daniels Road. The deputy drove across a grassy median and struck the car for a second time, spinning it and bringing the pursuit to a stop. Arriving deputies arrested the driver and found drug substances and a firearm in his vehicle.

Sylvester Ricky Joe Franklin was charged with evading arrest and drug possession. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail in lieu of a total of $30,000 in bail.

This was the second pursuit in less than a month where a deputy’s vehicle ended a chase by striking an evading vehicle. On Dec. 6 a suspect and a deputy were injured in another cross-town pursuit. The deputy suffered only minor injuries and the evading driver was jailed after a brief hospital stay.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Second collision with deputy's car brings high-speed chase to an end