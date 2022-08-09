Second competency evaluation sought in Fourmile Canyon murder case

Aug. 8—Attorneys for the man accused in a 2019 Fourmile Canyon murder have asked for a second evaluation of his competency to stand trial.

Stephen Christopher Wolf, 28, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, tampering with a deceased human body, vehicular eluding and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Jeffrey Michael Lynch, 57.

Wolf was declared incompetent to proceed in September, and ordered to undergo restoration efforts at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. After a delay, Wolf was transported to the state hospital in June.

At a review hearing on Monday, Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill noted that Wolf was now back at the Boulder County Jail, though he refused to appear for the hearing either in person or by video.

Mulvahill did not note the findings of the state evaluation, but did say Wolf's attorneys Mary Claire Mulligan and Beth Kelley asked for a second opinion.

Mulvahill noted that Wolf's attorneys by state law had a right to request a second opinion, and Boulder County Deputy District Attorney Christian Gardner-Wood did not object.

He is now set for an additional review hearing on Sept. 16. He will remain in custody without bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lynch was reported missing July 30, 2019, after he failed to show up at his girlfriend's house on the previous Sunday.

Lynch was a general contractor and had been working on a vacant house on Camino Bosque in Fourmile Canyon, so the property owners went to see if Lynch was there. The owners arrived and found Wolf, who they did not know, sitting in Lynch's car in the garage.

The property owner confronted Wolf, who said he was there to clean before saying the police were after him. The homeowner said she had not hired anyone to work on the house other than Lynch, and called the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found Wolf carrying shovels in a trash bag, according to the affidavit. Wolf saw the deputies and ran into the garage, but the two deputies were able to handcuff him.

Story continues

Deputies searched Lynch's car and found his body wrapped in plastic in the trunk of the vehicle.

The coroner's office ruled the cause of Lynch's death was "homicidal violence by unspecified means." While the report could not specify any exact injuries Lynch sustained, due in part to decomposition of the body, a forensic pathologist ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Prosecutors said Wolf, who had been trying to elude police following a traffic stop two days before being found with the body, broke into the home in the hopes of finding fuel for his car, and killed Lynch upon finding him in the house.

Wolf also has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and second-degree assault after reportedly assaulting an inmate at the jail.