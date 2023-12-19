Second cooperator against Tartaglione gets 10 years in Orange County quadruple homicide

Martin Luna would never have gone to the Orange County bar where he was killed seven years ago had it not been for his boss, contractor Jason Sullivan.

But prosecutors may never have cracked the murders of Luna and the three men he brought with him if it weren’t for Sullivan’s assistance.

He was one of three key cooperating witnesses whose testimony led to the conviction of ex-cop Nicholas Tartaglione in the quadruple homicide.

Also: Tartaglione murder co-conspirator sentenced to time served after helping investigators

Jason Sullivan, a cooperating witness in U.S. v Nicholas Tartaglione, testified that he set up his friend and employee Martin Luna to be killed by Tartaglione in 2016 over $200,000 for a drug deal that Tartaglione suspected Luna had stolen. Sullivan was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Last week, Sullivan was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in the drug conspiracy that led to the killings and for setting up Luna’s visit to the Likquid Lounge in Chester on April 11, 2016, under the guise that there was an estimate Luna needed to give for a construction job.

Sullivan had moved from Orange County to Florida and left Luna in charge of his construction business. He helped with the drug conspiracy by allowing Luna to store cocaine in his home while it was being sold in Florida.

After the first five kilograms were sold, Luna went back to Texas to buy more. But he claimed to be ripped off of more than $200,000 in late 2015 when his suppliers would not turn over more drugs.

Tartaglione had fronted most of the money for the drug trafficking effort and by the spring was convinced Luna had stolen the money himself.

Martin Luna, one of four men killed April 11, 2016, in Orange County, in an undated photo

After Tartaglione and two enforcers, Joseph Biggs and Gerard Benderoth, could not track down Luna, Sullivan helped with the plan to lure him to the bar, which was run by Tartaglione's brother. Sullivan testified at the trial that he was aware Luna would likely be killed if he did not return the money.

Luna was expected to be alone but instead brought along his nephew Miguel Luna, his niece's husband Urbano Santiago and family friend Hector Gutierrez, making them witnesses. Tartaglione strangled Luna with a zip tie and took his body to property he was renting in Mount Hope. Biggs and Benderoth brought the other three men there, where each was shot in the head.

Related: A timeline of how the former cop now faces life in prison

Tartaglione was arrested in December 2016 and the FBI and state police dug up the bodies the following day. Biggs also testified against Tartaglione at the trial earlier this year. Benderoth committed suicide in his car as the FBI was about to arrest him in March 2017.

Sullivan was the second of the three cooperators to be sentenced. Marcos Cruz, a farmhand of Tartaglione and friend of Luna’s, was a liaison between his boss and Luna in the drug conspiracy and helped bury the bodies the day after the men were killed. He was deemed the least culpable of the three and was sentenced in October to the seven years he had already served.

Sullivan pleaded guilty to the drug and kidnapping conspiracy but not to the killings themselves. One of his lawyers, Jason Ser, said he was “nowhere near as culpable” as Tartaglione and Biggs, having not been present at the bar or the farm at the time of the killings, and that prosecutors acknowledged the investigation was at a standstill before they confronted Sullivan in Florida in the summer of 2016 and he began to cooperate.

The recommended sentence was 30 years to life and Sullivan’s lawyers asked U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas for 8 ½ years. Prosecutors asked only for leniency, calling Sullivan's assistance "extraordinary."

Biggs is still awaiting sentencing. Tartaglione’s sentencing is scheduled for February but his new lawyers have filed a motion seeking to have the conviction overturned.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Orange County homicide: Sullivan sentenced in death by cop Tartaglione