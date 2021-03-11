Need to get your second COVID vaccine at the FEMA MDC North or pop-up sites? How it works

Michelle Marchante
·3 min read

COVID-19 vaccinations are confusing. The rules on who can get the vaccine, where and when keep changing. And the second-dose process has not been easier.

If you need to get your second Pfizer-BioNTech shot at the Miami Dade College North campus federal site and are worried about getting stranded in a long line, relax and breathe.

Unlike most other vaccination sites in South Florida, which schedule second doses at the same site people received their first dose, the federally run sites allow you to switch among the three FEMA vaccine centers in Miami-Dade.

Second doses at MDC North and other FEMA sites: What to know

If you received the first Pfizer dose at FEMA’s MDC North site, you can go back for the second shot or you can visit one of the two federal “satellite” sites in the county, said Mike Jachles, chairman of the Florida Association of Public Information Officers. The association helps with operations at some of the federal and state-run sites.

The “satellite” sites are pop-ups and will relocate every three to seven days to other underserved parts of the county. Just like at MDC North, people stand in line at the pop-ups and no appointments are required. The pop-ups sometimes have lines, but they’re usually less crowded than MDC North.

Florida’s federal COVID vaccine campaign is supposed to help minorities. Is it working?

The pop-ups were previously in Sweetwater and Florida City, but on Thursday they moved to North Miami Beach and Miami Springs, where they will be through March 17. The sites will return to their previous locations when it’s time for people to receive their second dose.

People wait to get vaccinated for Covid-19 Thursday in front of the Allen Park Community Center, 1770 NE 162nd St., North Miami Beach . Two new satellite federal vaccination sites opened on Thursday. One in North Miami Beach and the other in Miami Springs
People wait to get vaccinated for Covid-19 Thursday in front of the Allen Park Community Center, 1770 NE 162nd St., North Miami Beach . Two new satellite federal vaccination sites opened on Thursday. One in North Miami Beach and the other in Miami Springs

Similarly, people who received their first Pfizer shot at one of the pop-up sites can get their second dose at MDC North. The FEMA sites are dispensing only Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, depending on supply.

Remember, the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, 21 days apart. While you should not get the vaccine before the date listed on your vaccination card, it’s OK to get the vaccine up to six weeks (42 days) after the first dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Second doses at other South Florida COVID-19 vaccine sites?

All of the other vaccination sites in Miami-Dade and Broward County schedule second doses at the same site people received their first dose. This includes pharmacies, hospitals, state and county-run sites such as Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park, Tropical Park or Zoo Miami .

Publix also schedules booster shots at the same store you received your first dose. If you want to get the second shot at another Publix, you can do so but you’ll have to compete with everyone else to snag a spot through the online booking system.

CVS Health, which owns Navarro Discount Pharmacies, CVS y mas and traditional CVS stores, schedules booster shots automatically with first dose appointments. Its scheduling system also has an option to schedule second doses, which can be used by people who received their first dose at a different location in Florida, regardless if it was at a CVS store or not.

At-risk people now have more choices on where to get a COVID vaccine in South Florida

Recommended Stories

  • Pop-up vaccine sites are now in North Miami Beach and Miami Springs. How to get a shot

    Federal pop-up vaccination sites opened Thursday in North Miami Beach and Miami Springs.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech real-world study shows COVID-19 vaccine 'dramatically' lowers cases, hospitalizations and deaths

    Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE , along with the Israel Ministry of Health, said a real-world study showed "dramatically lower" rates of COVID-19 cases in people vaccinated with the companies' BNT162b2 vaccine. The data also showed that protection from COVID-19 is even stronger two weeks after the second dose was taken. Vaccine effectiveness was at least 97% against symptomatic COVID-19 cases, hospitalization, severe and critical hospitalizations and deaths, and 94% effective against asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections. The data showed that those who have not been vaccinated are 44 times more likely to develop symptomatic COVID-19 and 29 times more likely to die from COVID-19. Shares of Pfizer rose 0.4% and BioNTech rallied 2.7% in premarket trading, while futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.7%.

  • Ulta 21 Days of Beauty 2021 Sale: The Best Deals to Shop

    Here's exactly what to buy from the retailer's biggest sale of the year.Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • ‘The system has to be torn down’: Marjorie Taylor Greene rants about ‘s***hole’ DC in interview with Steve Bannon

    Georgia representative slams fellow Republicans and conservative media for being part of Washington system

  • His teammate is committed to Gamecocks. Will he join him and pick USC?

    South Florida DB locks in announcement for this weekend.

  • What happens to leftover doses at mass vaccination sites?

    The organization, Dr. B, matches leftover shots with people willing to get vaccinated at a moment’s notice.

  • Are COVID vaccine side effects worse for some people? It can depend on your sex

    The disparities are common with other vaccines, too.

  • CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS) closed at $72.35, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day.

  • I know how Meghan Markle feels. I married into a family which was almost exactly the same

    I was asked to convert to Catholicism, take another name and give up my citizenship by a powerful family I began to refer to as ‘the Cult’. So much of what Meghan said rang familiar

  • Pfizer, BioNTech Predict Increase In Capacity To 3B COVID-19 Vaccine Shots In 2022: Bloomberg

    BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) says it could have the capacity to make 3 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) in 2022, Bloomberg reports. BioNTech’s CEO Ugur Sahin said that the increased manufacturing depends on demand and factors such as the requirement of the additional boost to vaccinations. Pfizer last month said it aims to make at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year. “We have an order book of already 1.3 billion orders, which is already fixed. We are discussing additional doses -- hundreds of millions of doses as options -- with government organizations.” Sahin said. Pfizer committed to delivering two-thirds of the U.S.’s 300 million-dose order by the end of May. In the European Union, the companies have promised to ship at least 500 million doses this year, with an option for an additional 100 million doses. Pfizer has projected about billion in revenue this year from COVID vaccine sales, and CEO Albert Bourla said the price of the shot might increase. Pfizer will use McPherson, Kansas plant to accelerate the production of its COVID-19 vaccine. The plant has been in trouble with the FDA for repeated quality-control violations. According to a recent lab study, the PFE/BNTX’s COVID-19 vaccine can neutralize a new Brazilian variant of the virus. Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.41% at $34.59, while BNTX shares moved 3.04% higher at $99.41 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Is Graybug Vision Stock Plunging Today?J&J Facing Supply Issues, Shaky To Meet EU Q2 Vaccine Deliveries: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wall Street A-Listers Fled to Florida. Many Now Eye a Return

    (Bloomberg) -- The “Upper East Side” cocktail at Sant Ambroeus is just the same as in Manhattan, the carpaccio at Cipriani as meaty red as on Wall Street.Here is the private-equity billionaire Stephen Schwarzman, on his way to La Goulue, the clubby French bistro popular with Park Avenue socialites. There is David Solomon, the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. chief, a team of financiers in tow.The names and the money say New York, but the aquamarine pools, the swaying palms and the sultry Atlantic breezes say something else: Florida, the would-be Wall Street South.For months now, A-listers and lesser-lights from the world of high finance have been traveling to the Sunshine State while riding out Covid-19. Hopeful locals see evidence that the area’s long-elusive dream of luring Big Finance for good might be coming true at last. Along Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, real estate agents count commissions from a pandemic-induced real estate boom. Private schools fantasize about attracting the Spence set.The reality is more nuanced -- much more.Only a small percentage of Manhattanites moved permanently to Florida last year. And as vaccinations stir fresh hope that the pandemic’s end is near, ebullient talk of South Florida drawing Wall Streeters en masse is already beginning to fizzle.Dan Sundheim, founder of New York-based hedge fund D1 Capital Partners, will very likely leave Palm Beach and return to his Park Avenue home, according to a person familiar with his plans. David Tepper, who moved back to New Jersey from Miami last year, is staying in his home state for now, even though he and wife just bought a $73 million Palm Beach mansion.“The main problem with moving to Florida is that you have to live in Florida,” said Jason Mudrick, who oversees $3 billion at Mudrick Capital Management and has resided in Manhattan for more than two decades.“New York has the smartest, most driven people, the best culture, the best restaurants and the best theaters,” he said. “Anyone moving to Florida to save a little money loses out on all of that.”Read more: As Wall Street Heads South, Florida Gets a Gold-Plated MakeoverBy late last year, one might have been excused for thinking that Manhattan would soon be bereft of dealmakers, money managers and traders. Elliott Management Corp., Citadel and Point72 Asset Management had all announced plans to open offices in Florida, and Goldman was weighing whether to move some asset-management jobs there.Doug Cifu, head of market-maker Virtu Financial Inc., said he couldn’t wait for the 6-minute commute in his Corvette when he moves to new offices in Palm Beach Gardens from New Jersey. Scott Shleifer, a top executive at Tiger Global Management, just bought a $132 million house in Palm Beach and plans to establish residency there.Much of the narrative around these relocations centered on taxes and business-friendly climate. Florida has no state income tax, while New York City’s is among the nation’s highest.Yet U.S. Postal Service data paints a different picture: Last year, 2,246 people filed a permanent address change from Manhattan to Miami-Dade County and 1,741 went to Palm Beach County. Together they account for 9% of the out-of-state moves from the borough, up from 6% in 2019.Still, even a small number of departures by the ultra-wealthy can have an outsize impact. The top 1% of New Yorkers earned a combined $133.3 billion in 2018 and accounted for 42.5% of local income taxes collected, according to the city’s Independent Budget Office.Read more: New York Worries Top 1% Will Flee With $133 Billion of IncomeMore Manhattanites relocated to Jersey City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago and Hoboken, New Jersey, than they did to either Miami or Palm Beach. Except for Philadelphia, the other destinations are in some of the highest-taxed states.While Elliott is moving its headquarters to Florida, founder Paul Singer is staying in the Northeast. New York will remain its biggest office and the firm’s new Greenwich, Connecticut, outpost will also be larger than the Florida hub, according to a person familiar with the plans.The main drivers for people to stay in New York are access to top private schools and a bigger pool of young professionals to fill jobs, according to interviews with several hedge fund executives.That’s similar to what AllianceBernstein Holding LP found when it decided to move its headquarters to Nashville from Manhattan in 2018. While more than 1,000 jobs at the $688 billion money manager are transferring out of the city, high-profile positions like private wealth and portfolio management stayed, a reflection of where the firm’s clients were.Many executives resisted relocating themselves, according to one senior manager. Older employees who left Manhattan for Music City complained about uprooting their families, and finding high-quality talent proved much harder in Nashville, the person said.A representative for the firm said AllianceBernstein is “pleased with our senior leadership located in Nashville” and lauded “the great local talent we have recruited.”One hedge fund founder who spent the past six months in Miami is still deciding whether he’ll stay. The forces pulling him back are New York’s dynamism and his children’s school, which he likes better than the one they’re attending now. Either way, he’ll keep his New York office -- because many of his employees with kids don’t want to leave -- as well as his place in the Hamptons, because no one wants to be in South Florida in the summer.Parents leaning toward staying in Florida are finding that many of the private schools are at or near capacity. Fanning Hearon, the head of Palm Beach Day Academy, said enrollment rose 22% to 480 students in the past 18 months, and some classes already have waiting lists. Other schools in the area report that they, too, have little room for more. Meanwhile, New York’s elite private schools said they’ve seen enrollment jump and few students leaving for Florida.‘Roaring Twenties’Cristobal Young, a sociology professor at Cornell University and author of “The Myth of Millionaire Tax Flight: How Place Still Matters for the Rich,” predicts that relocation will remain minimal because wealthy people generally stay put.“They live where they became successful, where they have industry connections, employees and customers, and where they sit on nonprofit boards,” he said. Young, who has studied the effects of tax increases in California and New Jersey, said they barely caused an uptick in interstate migration, which stands at about 2.4% a year among U.S.-based millionaires.Then there is the lure of New York as everything starts to reopen.“It will be like the Roaring Twenties -- you’ll see a resurgence here like never before,” said Mudrick, who predicts some of his friends who moved to Miami will soon be back. “You want to be buying New York and selling Florida -- that’s the contrarian in me.”(Updates with income data in 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • COVID-19 vaccine now available at over 600 in-store CVS locations at select Target stores across 17 states

    The COVID-19 vaccine is now available in more than 600 in-store CVS pharmacies at Target stores across 17 states including California and Florida.

  • Sanofi, Translate Bio launch human trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

    Sanofi and Translate Bio said on Friday they had started a human trial of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the French drugmaker's second vaccine project, which follows a protein-based shot hit by a delay last year. It is the latest vaccine candidate based on a new technology known as messenger RNA. Shots by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna were launched after clinical trials showed high efficacy rates.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to get some ‘cookie diplomacy’ after failing to realise Guam is American

    ‘We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America – not for what, China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam – whatever, wherever’

  • China has passed a resolution to control Hong Kong elections and install 'patriots' loyal to Beijing

    China's move to control Hong Kong elections comes as Beijing tightens its grip on the country and continues to crack down on dissidents.

  • Vermont's Peter Hall, US court of appeals judge, dies at 72

    Judge Peter Hall, the Vermont judge on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, died Thursday at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Hall’s judicial assistant Rose Rizzico, who confirmed his death, said he had been suffering from cancer. Hall was appointed to the seat on the New York appeals court, which hears cases from New York, Connecticut and Vermont, in 2004 by former President George W. Bush.

  • Tucker Carlson complains he is victim of PR ‘offensive’ by Pentagon after he mocked women soldiers

    Fox News star accuses defence chiefs of attacking him over ‘pregnant pilot’ controversy

  • Joe Biden signs $1.9 trillion Covid package into law in historic bid to slash poverty

    American Rescue Plan aims to ‘rebuild the backbone of this country’ one year after pandemic

  • Calls for Fox News to be turned off on military bases after Tucker Carlson attack on women soldiers

    'If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror,' says female army officer

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’