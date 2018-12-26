Is The Second Cup Ltd (TSE:SCU) A Financially Sound Company?

The Second Cup Ltd (TSE:SCU), which has zero-debt on its balance sheet, can maximize capital returns by increasing debt due to its lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is SCU will have to follow strict debt obligations which will reduce its financial flexibility. While zero-debt makes the due diligence for potential investors less nerve-racking, it poses a new question: how should they assess the financial strength of such companies? I will go over a basic overview of the stock’s financial health, which I believe provides a ballpark estimate of their financial health status.

Is SCU growing fast enough to value financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt funding can be cheaper than issuing new equity due to lower interest cost on debt. But the downside of having debt in a company’s balance sheet is the debtholder’s higher claim on its assets in the case of liquidation, as well as stricter capital management requirements. The lack of debt on SCU’s balance sheet may be because it does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. Choosing financial flexibility over capital returns make sense if SCU is a high-growth company. Opposite to the high growth we were expecting, SCU’s negative revenue growth of -10.0% hardly justifies opting for zero-debt. If the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

Can SCU meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Since Second Cup doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. Looking at SCU’s CA$10m in current liabilities, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of CA$18m, with a current ratio of 1.74x. Generally, for Hospitality companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

SCU is a fast-growing firm, which supports having have zero-debt and financial freedom to continue to ramp up growth. Since there is also no concerns around SCU’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Going forward, SCU’s financial situation may change. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for SCU’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Second Cup to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

