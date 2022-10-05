Second D.C. man accused of posing as a federal agent pleads guilty

A second man accused earlier this year of impersonating Department of Homeland Security officers in Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including conspiring to impersonate a federal officer and bank fraud.

Haider Ali's co-defendant in the case, Arian Taherzadeh, pleaded guilty in August.

Prosecutors had charged that the pair managed to convince Secret Service agents assigned to the White House that they were legitimate DHS agents with their impersonation scheme — and labeled them a "risk to national security." Court filings in the case showed that four Secret Service agents were placed on leave as a result of their interactions with the duo, including one who was assigned to first lady Jill Biden.

Ali, 36, pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him. Those charges indicate that he and Taherzadeh were using the agents as part of a complex money-making scheme, not to gain access to national secrets.

"It was a purpose of the conspiracy for Ali to ingratiate himself with members of federal law enforcement and the defense community," as well as "to enrich himself by obtaining property by fraudulent pretenses including through a false affiliation with the federal law enforcement community," according to a court filing outlining the scheme that Ali admitted to.

Part of that scam included conning their way into multiple apartments and parking spaces at a D.C. apartment complex, while assuring the landlord the federal government would pick up the tab. Federal prosecutors said the pair were also "lavishing gifts" on Secret Service agents, including "rent-free living."

In court Wednesday, Ali maintained he'd been tricked as well. He told U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly that when he first started working with Taherzadeh, he believed that Taherzadeh’s company, United States Special Police, was legitimately affiliated with DHS. He said he didn’t become aware of the scam until the end of 2021, after he had moved his family into one of the apartments fraudulently obtained by Taherzadeh.

Ali also admitted to participating in a years-long $1.6 million bank fraud scheme that involved opening bank accounts in the name of straw businesses, charging purchases at other businesses controlled by Ali to debit cards linked to those bank accounts, withdrawing the money in the accounts while the debit charges were still pending and simultaneously withdrawing the profits from the businesses which had charged the debit cards, according to court records.

Under the terms of his plea agreement with the government, Ali agreed to seek a prison sentence of between 63 and 78 months, but the judge could go below or above the recommended sentence when Ali is sentenced on Feb. 24 of next year.

In his guilty plea, Taherzadeh admitted to the same conspiracy charge, as well as a voyeurism charge for secretly recording women having sex inside of his apartment. He later "showed these explicit videos to third parties," according to court documents. He's awaiting sentencing.

A spokesman for the Secret Service declined to comment on the status of the investigation into its agents, citing its ongoing nature.

