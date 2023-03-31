Second daughter arrested in killing of Woonsocket man, 70

The Woonsocket Police have arrested a second daughter in the January stabbing death of a 70-year-old city man, Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said.

Danielle Pamula, 38, is scheduled for arraignment on a first-degree murder charge Friday morning in District Court, Providence, Oates said.

Pamula is being charged in the death of her father, Joseph Pamula, whom the police allege was stabbed to death with a pair of garden shears Jan. 30 at the 241 Cato Street residence he shared with his two daughters.

The police on Feb. 1 charged Danielle's twin sister, Jennifer, with first-degree domestic murder. She was ordered held without bail following her February arraignment, according to court records.

The police found the father, an "obvious victim of foul play," after one of the daughters called them to the Cato Street residence late in the afternoon of Jan. 30, Oates said previously.

Both daughters were brought to the police station for questioning, and Jennifer was arrested the next day, the police said previously.

Detectives John Raymond and Daniel Lajoie continued investigating and arrested Danielle Thursday, Oates said. She was arraigned by a bail commissioner and held overnight at the Adult Correctional Institutions, pending her District Court arraignment today, he said.

