Second day of Antwerp manslaughter trial includes seven witnesses testifying

May 18—WATERTOWN — Seven witnesses testified Wednesday on the second day of the Jefferson County Court trial of Nicole M. Lacey, who's accused of causing the death of her boyfriend in 2018 by running him over with her car.

Lacey's boyfriend, Jared C. Cook, 28, was found outside his Antwerp home in May 2018 with fatal injuries — head trauma and an arm laceration and abrasion. Lacey, who lived with him at the time, called 911 and reported that she found Mr. Cook unconscious in the driveway of their residence. Mr. Cook died from his injuries at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

After a two-year investigation, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office charged Lacey in June 2020 with first-degree manslaughter. She was indicted on the manslaughter charge, as well as second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, felonies, and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to a police report, it was later determined that Mr. Cook's fatal injury was consistent with blunt force trauma of the head due to a car-pedestrian collision. Ms. Lacey's car, a 2004 Chevrolet Impala sedan, was scuffed, scraped and smudged on the undercarriage and passenger side.

The second day of Lacey's trial included testimony from seven witnesses. It was a rather short day in the courtroom on Wednesday. The trial is moving along faster than most participants thought, so it was recessed for the rest of the day at around 11:30 a.m.

The testimony started with witness Maurice Guidry, who is now retired from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office after 24 years of service, but was a detective at the time of the incident. Mr. Guidry interviewed Lacey at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building hours after the alleged incident. He testified that she was cooperative and voluntarily spoke with the detective at around 4 a.m. the morning after Mr. Cook was found unconscious in his driveway. One of the attorneys representing Lacey, Gary Miles, noted the timing of the interview and how his client was likely tired mentally and physically.

Assistant District Attorney Nolan Pitkin read to the jury the statement Lacey gave to Mr. Guidry. In it, Lacey said that on May 30, 2018, she picked up her boyfriend at the Tractor Supply in Gouverneur. She drove him home, then Mr. Cook asked what was for dinner. She told police that she decided to go back to Gouverneur to get food from Subway for them. As she got about halfway there, she said she had forgotten money and turned around to head back home.

As she approached her home, she said she noticed Mr. Cook laying in the driveway, drove through their yard and pulled up next to him, according to her statement.

"I was screaming his name and he wasn't responding," Lacey said in her statement, which Mr. Pitkin read to the jury.

She then dialed 911, according to her statement, and then a passerby noticed the situation and pulled over to help. When EMTs arrived, Lacey alleges in her statement that one of the medical personnel suggested that he may have fallen from their roof, which is where she got that idea from and why she told it to several detectives after the incident, according to her statement.

A sergeant with the sheriff's office later examined the roof and it was intact and it didn't appear that anyone had fallen. Mr. Cook's injuries, as well, were not indicative of a fall considering the abrasion to much of his forearm and the serious head trauma he suffered, according to another then-detective with the sheriff's office, Judy Goodman, who testified to that effect on Tuesday.

Prosecutors are accusing Lacey of running Mr. Cook over with their Chevrolet Impala while he was standing in their driveway. An investigator with the state police testified that at least one hair and one piece of fiber was found under Lacey's Impala.

The prosecution also called Matthew Vaughn to the stand. Mr. Vaughn is a detective with the sheriff's office and investigated this case in 2018. He testified that it would be "very unlikely" to be able to see a body laying in the driveway like Lacey alleged she did while she was driving up to their house. He testified that he drove the route she took home two to three times, and, due to obstructions of view, it would be unlikely to see a body and respond quickly enough to drive through the yard as Lacey claimed. Julie Horn, an intelligence analyst with the state police, also testified on Wednesday. Ms. Horn analyzed Lacey's phone activity from 3:30 p.m. to shortly after 4 p.m. on May 30 — when the alleged manslaughter occurred — and all the way until at least 6 p.m.

According to Ms. Horn's report of Lacey's phone data, which allows for it to be tracked, the defendant's phone was in Gouverneur at around 3:30 p.m. and in the area of the Tractor Supply. Somewhere between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., the phone appears to be traveling south toward Antwerp. The phone is then in the approximate location of her and Mr. Cook's home on County Route 24 at around 3:59 p.m.

The phone stays in that approximate location for roughly the next 50 minutes, which suggests that the prosecution is attempting to prove that Lacey did not drive halfway to Gouverneur for food like she said in her statement. Instead, the prosecution is alleging that when Lacey and Mr. Cook got home from Gouverneur the first time, she ran him over when he got out of the vehicle.

After the phone stays at the Route 24 home, it is tracked heading even further south toward the Syracuse hospital.

Trial testimony is set to continue on Thursday.