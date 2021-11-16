On second day of Correa trial, prosecutors focus on car fire

Nov. 15—The trial for Sergio Correa — who is charged with killing three members of the Lindquist family during a home invasion in Griswold in 2017 — continued Monday, with prosecutors focused on the burning of the youngest Lindquist's car just hours after the murders.

During the second day of the trial in New London Superior Court Part A, where major crimes are heard, the jury heard testimony from a witness who phoned in a 911 call related to the car fire and two investigators who looked over the charred remains of Matthew Lindquist's car. Matthew and his parents, Kenneth and Janet Lindquist, were murdered on Dec. 20, 2017.

A Glastonbury resident named Odysseus Rethis was called to the stand first Monday morning, where he recounted how he spotted a flaming car idling on a residential street in Glastonbury and called police to report it. The jury heard an audio clip from Rethis' call to police after he was questioned by Senior Assistant State's Attorney Thomas Delillo about what he saw.

Rethis also indicated on a map where he'd seen the car, and Delillo showed jurors several image's of Matthew Lindquist's silver Saturn after it had been set ablaze.

Agent Brandon Ritchie from the Glastonbury Police Department and Sgt. Paul Makuc of the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit talked about their investigations of the car, which Sergio Correa is charged with setting on fire in an attempt to conceal evidence.

Sergio Correa and his sister Ruth Correa were both charged with killing Matthew Lindquist, who was found dead in the woods near his home months after his parents were found murdered inside their house, which was also burned to the ground. Ruth Correa has pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal.

At the time that police found the burned car, investigators did not know that the youngest Lindquist was dead. He was considered a person of interest in his parent's death but was later found brutally murdered not far from their home. A medical examiner determined he died from multiple stab wounds.

Ritchie said that shortly after arriving at the scene of Lindquist's burning car at 40 Nanel Drive, just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 20, he learned that the arson was likely connected to a larger crime and treated the fire as a crime scene.

Makuc said that based on his investigation, the fire started on the passenger side of the car and spread mostly toward the trunk.

Sergio Correa faces 14 charges related to the Lindquists' deaths, arson of their home and the car, and home invasion.

His long awaited trial began on Friday.

His case is being heard by Judge Hunchu Kwak and is expected to take four to six weeks. The trial will continue Tuesday morning.

