Second day of deliberations underway in murder trial of ex-deputies

Oct. 25—SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Jurors considering the fate of three ex-deputies accused in the 2017 murder of Eurie Lee Martin of Milledgeville have returned to the Washington County Courthouse in Sandersville to resume deliberations this morning.

The 12-person jury deliberated about five hours on Friday but was unable to reach decisions on the charges against Michael Howell, Henry Lee Copeland and Rhett Scott.

Jurors are deciding the innocence or guilt as to eight charges against each of the co-defendants — all of whom were jointly tried together. Jurors were given three verdict forms to fill out per defendant.

Before leaving for the weekend, Dublin Senior Judge H. Gibbs Flanders Jr. instructed jurors not to read any published accounts of the trial coverage in newspapers or listen to television, or radio accounts about the case. Jurors also were cautioned about not looking at social media accounts of the trial coverage and told not to discuss the case with anyone.

During the trial, upwards of 300 people have tuned in to the livestream coverage of the case as it has unfolded in the courtroom. Seating has been limited in the courtroom due to the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Jurors were placed in three separate areas of the courtroom during the seven days of testimony in the case.

Martin's family, as well as all three co-defendants, were each given a limited number of seats in the courtroom.

There are only two reporters allowed in the courtroom, but others are located elsewhere in the courthouse and monitoring livestream coverage of the case.

The courtroom gallery, meanwhile, is limited to only a few people.

All attorneys and other court officials, including the judge, have worn masks throughout the trial. Jury members have done the same.