Storm Henk: Flooding disruption continues in South West

Great Western Railway is advising all passengers to check before they travel

Travellers are suffering a second day of disruption due to flooding.

The Environmental Agency has warned of flooding in the West, which has affected Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, and led to many road closures.

River levels remain high at the Mythe Bridge river gauge as a result of recent rainfall, the agency added.

National Highways said the M48 Severn Crossing is closed in both directions because of high winds, with drivers advised to use the M4 bridge instead.

Clevedon Pier in North Somerset has had to close due to strong winds, having an impact on trade, business manager Nicole Laken said.

"It's very disappointing for us, it's normally a very busy time of year," Ms Laken said

"Customer safety is paramount. The winds were so strong we couldn't open."

This comes during Storm Henk, which bought high winds across the south of England and Wales.

A tree came down on this car in Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire

The storm is thought to have left hundreds of homes in the South West without power, including the entire village of Great Bedwyn, near Marlborough in Wiltshire, and much of the surrounding area.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said it was "sorry about the lack of supply" and that engineers were "working hard" to restore it.

Meanwhile, road closures are in place after a tree fell on a car on the Tetbury Road near Kemble in Gloucestershire, earlier.

Gloucestershire Police said emergency services were called at around 15:15 GMT with reports of a large fallen tree on the A433 Tetbury Road near the junction with the A429, between Tetbury and Cirencester.

A spokesperson said the A433 was expected to remain closed overnight and into Wednesday.

The Environment Agency said it was continuing to monitor river and groundwater levels.

"Heavy rain is falling on already very wet ground but catchments are responding as expected.

Flood waters closed the Tesco supermarket in Thornbury.

"Our Thornbury Superstore is currently closed due to a power outage caused by heavy rainfall and localised flooding," a spokesperson said.

"Our maintenance team are working hard to ensure the store is able to reopen as soon as possible."

Rail travel affected

In Chipping Sodbury, the track on the Swindon to Bristol rail line was submerged following continued heavy rain.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said services running through those stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 40 minutes or revised.

The company also warned that services between Bristol and South Wales will be affected by the rain, advising passengers to travel as early as possible.

Cross Country Trains said the railway between Cheltenham Spa and Birmingham New Street is blocked due to the heavy rain.

The Environment Agency has warned of flooding of properties and roads around Tewkesbury

Disruption is expected until the end of Tuesday, with services diverted adding additional time to journeys.

The company apologised for delays but said no station would go without a service.

Passengers are advised to check their journeys before heading out.

Bristol Airport said the storm was not affecting flights at this time and advised passenger to check the status of their flight with their airline.

As the rain continues, please take care when driving 🚘



💭 Is your journey necessary?

❌ Don’t drive through flood water – find a safe alternative route



Check your local weather forecast and visit @GlosCC's flood guide for advice and guidance

Gloucestershire County Council confirmed the following roads were closed due to flooding:

A417, Maisemore

Walton Cardiff Lane, Tewkesbury

Howells Road, Tewkesbury

Swilgate Road, Tewkesbury

Rock Street, Chaceley

Northway Lane, Tewkesbury

Ham Road, Tirley

Gander Lane, Tewkesbury

St Mary's Road, Tewkesbury

Wainlode Lane, Apperley/Norton

Haw Bridge B4213, Tirley

Town Street, Tirley

Sandhurst Lane, Gloucester

The council has taken to X to warn motorists not to drive through flooded areas.

"We are receiving reports that motorists are ignoring road closed signs and venturing through flood water.

"Please don't ignore the signs or attempt to pass through water you could be putting yourself and others in danger," it said.

Somerset Council said a number of roads have been closed by falling trees.

The following roads are shut:

A396 Cutcombe Hill at Timberscombe

East Chinnock Road

Bearley Lane at Tintinhull

Ford Street in Wellington

Minehead Road/Fitzroy Road at Norton Manor Camp

Claremont Drive in Taunton

Cathole Bridge Road in Crewkerne

The Environment Agency is warning of flooding by the River Avon in Bristol, Chippenham, Melksham and Malmesbury.

The agency also warned of flooding by the River Severn in Tewkesbury.

It added that people should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

