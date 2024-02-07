For second day in a row a six-digit winning lottery game sold in SC. Check your tickets

For the second day in a row, a six-figure winning lottery ticket was sold in the Palmetto State, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

And the $200,000-winning ticket was sold Monday in Lexington, just three miles from where a $300,000-winning game was purchased the day before, officials said in a news release.

What turned out to be Monday’s winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Quick Stop gas station/convenience store at 1202 W. Main St., according to the release. That’s in a busy part of Lexington that’s densely packed with businesses and restaurants near the junction with U.S. 378.

On Sunday, a $300,000 winning Palmetto Cash 5 game was sold at the Circle K at 5372 Sunset Blvd., officials said.

In both cases, the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the game’s top prize, according to the release. And both ticket holders bought the power-up option, for an additional $1, officials said.

The only reason their paydays were different was because a two was drawn on Monday, meaning the prize was doubled to $200,000, according to the release. In Sunday’s drawing, a three was the Power-Up number, tripling that prize to $300,000, officials said.

The winning numbers from Monday’s drawing were 4, 8 18, 23, 35, and Power-Up: 2.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 878,399-to-1, according to the release.

The Quick Stop will receive a commission of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket when it is turned into lottery officials.

The hot streak came to an end Tuesday when no Match 5 winners were drawn.