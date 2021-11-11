Second dealer agrees to plead guilty in Mac Miller overdose death

The second of three men charged with supplying the fentanyl that led to rapper Mac Miller's overdose death has agreed to plead guilty, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The man, Ryan Reavis, 38, agreed to plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said.

Reavis distributed the counterfeit oxycodone pills, which contained fentanyl, to another man, who is alleged to have provided them to Miller, 26.

Miller, whose legal name was Malcolm James McCormick, died from a drug overdose days later on Sept. 7, 2018, in his Los Angeles home, officials said.

His death was ruled an overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.

Reavis is taking responsibility for his role in the death, said his attorney, Cori Ferrentino.

"He acted as a runner and delivered what he believed to be pills containing oxycodone. He did not know the pills contained fentanyl," Ferrentino said. "He is very remorseful for his actions and the tragic loss of life."

The man who distributed the pills to Reavis, Stephen Andrew Walter, 48, agreed this month to plead guilty in a deal that calls for a 17-year sentence.

The third person charged, Cameron James Pettit, has pleaded not guilty.

The plea agreements for Walter and Reavis say Miller "would not have died from an overdose but for the fentanyl contained in the pills."

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that the Drug Enforcement Administration says is fueling the opioid epidemic in the U.S.

Synthetic opioids were involved in almost 73 percent of all opioid-involved overdose deaths in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs, sometimes without the user's knowledge, it said.

When he died, Miller had recently released his fifth album, "Swimming," and a tour was scheduled to kick off in October of that year.

He was nominated for his first Grammy in December, three months after he died. The nomination was for best rap album for "Swimming." A sixth album, "Circles," was released posthumously.