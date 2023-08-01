Second defendant in 2020 Lubbock robbery sentenced to 25 years in prison

Tanner Stone is escorted to the 140th District Court where he pleaded guilty in exchange for a 25 year prison sentence for his role in an armed robbery in a 2020 South Lubbock that left Aaron Assiter paralyzed from the chest down.

District Judge Douglas Freitag had some parting words for Tanner Stone before he was escorted out of the 140th District Court to begin his 25-year prison sentence for his role in a 2020 armed robbery that left a man paralyzed from the chest down permanently.

"If I were you, sir, I would consider this to be a very good deal," Freitag told Stone.

Stone pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated robbery in the Aug. 25, 2020 shooting of Aaron Assiter, 21.

The offense is a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Tanner, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Sept. 1, 2020 arrest, will have to serve half of his sentence before he is parole eligible.

"Twenty five years may seem like a long time, but it's a lot less time than Mr. Assiter will spend in a wheelchair," Freitag told Stone.

Stone is one of three men charged with aggravated robbery for their roles in the plan to rob Assiter of drugs and money at the Drug Emporium in the 5100 block of 82nd Street.

Luis Munoz, 25, was sentenced by a jury in March to 99 years in prison.

A third defendant, Rodrick Estrada, 27, remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center while he awaits his trial.

Luis Munoz is escorted out of the 140th District Court where a jury sentenced him to 99 years in prison in connection with a 2020 shooting during an armed robbery that left a man paralyzed from the chest down.

Their charges stem from a Lubbock police investigation that began about 1:30 a.m. when Assiter called 911 reporting that he'd been shot.

The plan involved the three men ambushing Assiter when he arrived at the location.

Details of the crime were presented to jurors during Munoz's trial, over which Frietag presided.

Jurors learned from Assiter that it was Stone who contacted him on Snapchat to set up the drug buy as a cover for the robbery.

Both Assiter and Estrada were called to testify at the trial. However, both men invoked their Fifth Amendment rights at the witness stand.

Jurors learned that Munoz snuck up behind Assiter, who was still in his vehicle, and shot him in the neck with the silver revolver that Estrada supplied.

Story continues

Assiter and his family told jurors about how the shooting upended their lives.

Assiter told jurors that before the shooting, he was athletic. He was a defenseman on his high school football team, ran the 100-meter dash, competed in shot put for the track team, and boxed.

His goal of becoming a master electrician is gone, but he now works at a brokerage firm and is studying to obtain a stock broker license.

He also loved the outdoors, hiking and snowboarding.

"I loved it," he said. "I loved snow boarding. It's something I miss more than walking."

Now, he can't dress himself or get into his wheelchair without help.

Assiter told jurors that he regretted his decision to sell marijuana to earn a little more money on the side. But he said he wouldn't have wanted anyone to suffer as he has, even the men responsible for it.

"I would have much rather been pulled over with a kilo of cocaine in the back of my car than this," he said. "I would (have) much rather gotten life in prison than this."

His mother, Melissa, told jurors that her son's condition opens him to many fatal ailments.

"He's at risk for everything," she said. "A (urinary tract infection) can kill him."

She said he's also struggled with mental health.

Assiter's father, Brett, said the confident, happy person his son used to be is gone.

"He's very much closed off where he did not used to be," he said. "He's very much inside his head where he did not used to be."

Melissa told jurors that her family has paid a higher price than any of the defendants in the case.

"We've all struggled with it," she said. "We grieve every day. We grieve for him."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Tanner Stone pleads guilty to role in botched Lubbock robbery