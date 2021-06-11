Second defendant arraigned in abuse case

Jun. 11—MIFFLINBURG — Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch set bail at 10 percent of $50,000, or $5,000, for a Mifflinburg man accused of child abuse.

Christopher M. Catherman, 30, was arraigned Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of endangering the welfare of children. His co-defendant, Tonya L. Kistler, 35, of Mifflinburg, was arraigned Tuesday on the same charges. Mifflinburg Police Patrolman Tracy Fetterman filed the charges.

The two are accused of causing an infant to suffer a brain bleed and fractured ribs, according to court documents. The child is in protective custody. The criminal investigation began May 3 with a referral from ChildLine, Pennsylvania's mandated statewide child protective services program.

