Second defendant in fatal shooting of 15-year-old sentenced

Nov. 28—A co-defendant in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Mezmariah Wilson in June 2021 was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday.

As part of a plea agreement, Matthew T. Earle, 25, of Terre Haute pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony, and was sentenced to six years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Six years is the maximum sentence for a level 5 felony.

The shooting took place June 10, 2021, in Carlisle.

"In a case like this, there is never a perfect outcome," Ann Smith Mischler, Sullivan County prosecutor said in a statement. "This was a senseless crime that never should have happened. I just hope the victim's family received some form of justice and closure at the conclusion of the sentencings of both defendant Matthew Earle and Kyle Johnson."

The sentencing hearing took place in Sullivan Circuit Court.

According to a news release from the prosecutor's office, the plea agreement was in exchange for Earle's cooperation in the investigation.

"The victim's representative consented to the terms of the plea agreement being made in exchange for Mr. Earle's cooperation against the co-defendant, Kyle Johnson," according to the release.

As part of a plea agreement, Johnson pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony, and was sentenced Oct. 27.

Johnson received a 20-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter, and he also received a 15-year firearm enhancement. The total sentence was 35 years.

Both co-defendants had initially faced charges that included murder.

Mezmariah Wilson, who had been a student at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, was shot while in Carlisle about midnight June 10, 2021, and died later that morning.

Indiana State Police said the shooting occurred during a large gathering of two groups who were reportedly there for a fight near the intersection of West Lewis and North Ledgerwood streets.

Earle told investigators he and Johnson had been asked to take part in the fight.

Earle told police he fired five rounds from his weapon into the ground, while Johnson fired about 15 rounds toward a group of people.

Surveillance video from the area showed the suspects later identified as Earle and Johnson firing guns at the time of the gathering.