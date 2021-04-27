Second defendant gets 85 years for 2018 murder

Apr. 27—ANDERSON — Orlando Sutton was ordered by the same judge to serve the same sentence as his co-defendant Michael Dwayne Fleming III for the murder of Bryce Patterson in 2018.

On Tuesday, Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Sutton, 21, of Anderson to 55 years in prison on a murder conviction and 30 years for attempted murder. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.

Hopper gave Fleming, 21, also of Anderson, an identical sentence on March 11, 2020.

Since the sentences were ordered by Hopper to be served consecutively, both Sutton and Fleming must serve at least 75% of their sentence, or 64 years each for Patterson's death.

Patterson, 19, of Fishers died on Aug. 18, 2018, after helping his high school friend, Ryan Green, with a flat tire. What Patterson did not know was that Green was in the middle of a drug deal that cost Patterson his life.

Sutton and Fleming arranged to meet Green under the premise of buying a quarter pound of marijuana for $550, but they never planned to pay for the drugs.

Green testified during the trial that he was contacted by Sutton to buy marijuana from Green's brother, Michael Kincade, and everyone planned to meet in Anderson for the exchange.

Along the way, Green said he got a flat tire and called Patterson to help him change it. Patterson followed Green, who drove Fleming and Sutton, to a home on 12th Street where the men planned to make the drug exchange.

Kincade, Kincade's girlfriend and Patterson's 16-year-old cousin rode with Patterson in Patterson's car.

Fleming and Sutton got out of Green's car, which was parked in front of Patterson's car, and disappeared briefly between two houses, according to court testimony. They returned to buy the marijuana from Kincade but they were armed and demanded "everything you got" from Kincade before firing into Patterson's car.

Green said he drove off in a panic when he heard the gunfire, but turned around at the first road to drive back and find out what happened. He testified that Kincade was shot in the arm and he and his girlfriend got into his car and told him to drive to the hospital.

Instead, Green said he went to check on Patterson, who was slumped over in the driver's seat, dead from a single bullet wound to his head.

Sutton didn't testify during his murder trial and showed little emotion when the jury convicted him on April 6, 2020.

