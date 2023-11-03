Second defendant gets life sentence in 2022 shooting, says real killer 'still out there'

A Waterloo man will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a Des Moines murder, even as his alleged co-conspirator goes free.

Sahr was charged alongside friend Sam Sando in the January 2022 death of 24-year-old Trishay Thompson. Investigators found that Sando had arranged a drug deal via Facebook with a Des Moines man named Andrew Meyer. Mayer then got a ride to the sale from Thompson, only for the car to be confronted by two gunmen ― alleged by prosecutors to be Sahr and Sando ― trying to rob Mayer. When Thompson tried to drive away, prosecutors say, the men opened fire, mortally wounding him.

Sahr and Sando were both charged with first-degree murder but were tried separately. Sando, who went first, was acquitted of all charges in May. But the jury that heard Sahr's case sided instead with prosecutors, and in September he was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery and assault intending to inflict serious injury.

Trishay Marsean Thompson, 24, of Des Moines was shot on Jan. 9, 2022, and died Jan. 27 of his injuries. Des Moines police say his killing is the first homicide of 2022.

At Sahr's sentencing Friday, prosecutor Joseph Crisp successfully sought a sentence of life plus 54 years, with all Sahr's convictions running consecutively, saying it would deter future would-be criminals.

Although Thompson's relatives chose not to speak at the hearing, Crisp said Thompson's mother told him that even when perpetrators are caught and punished, nobody wins.

"She has forgiven you, forgiven Mr. Sando and tried to move on … I think that says a lot about her and about the community," he said.

Defendant speaks to court, maintains innocence

Sahr initially declined to make a statement, but after Crisp spoke, he received permission to address the court. He complimented the prosecutors for their efforts on behalf of Thompson's family but maintained his innocence of the charges.

"I think this is the reason a lot of young black men don’t really believe in the system," he said. "I’ve done things in my life, I’m not no saint, but this crime, I never committed. The person who really killed her son is still out there."

Sahr, whom prosecutors connected to the site of the shooting through cell phone location data and text messages with Sando, among other evidence, said he never knew Thompson and had never wished ill toward him or the other two people who were in the car at the time of the shooting.

"May his soul rest in peace, and may justice be done one day," Sahr said. "I’m going to go with my head up and a smile on my face because I know I’m not a killer and will never be a killer."

Judge Lawrence McLellan sentenced Sahr as requested by the prosecution and without possibility of parole, as mandated in Iowa law. Also as required by state law, he must pay $150,000 in restitution to Thompson's estate.

Defense attorney Nate Mundy declined to comment after Sahr's sentencing.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Waterloo man sentenced in Des Moines drug robbery turned murder