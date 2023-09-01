Second defendant pleads guilty in fentanyl poisoning death of 18-year-old Hunter Paul Crump

Jackie Lynne Chester became the second defendant to plead guilty in the 2022 fentanyl poisoning death of Hunter Paul Crump, an 18-year-old college student from Coupland.

Chester pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl causing death and bodily injury. That means that two defendants indicted in the death of Hunter have owned to their roles in the case. Chester stood before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dustin M. Howell as he ran through the details of her plea agreement Friday morning inside Courtroom 3, at the Austin Federal Courthouse.

"You agree to be bound by its terms" Howell asked.

"Yes," Chester replied, who occasionally turned to her criminal defense lawyer Lisa Rasmussen Hoing before answering the judge's question.

After Hunter's death, Chester proved crucial for investigators because she could lead them to the source of the deadly drugs, her supplier, David Lee Jr. In May, Lee agreed to plead guilty to distribution of fentanyl that caused a death before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower.

Kim and Adam Crump talks about their son Hunter as they go through photos she took of him at their home in Coupland Texas Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Hunter, 18-years-old, died from a fentanyl overdose in June 2022, a few weeks after graduating from Taylor High School.

In June, another co-defendant Virginia Zepeda stood before Howell and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute fentanyl. She had been on the radar of law enforcement and became part of the indictment after investigators made separate "controlled buys" from Lee and Zepeda, his other alleged distributor, prosecutors said.

Last December — slightly more than six months after Hunter's passing on June 14 — a federal grand jury in Austin indicted Lee, Chester and Zepeda. Prosecutors alleged that Lee and Zepeda, both of Austin, and Chester, of Taylor, "possessed and sold counterfeit oxycodone and other fake prescription pills containing traceable amounts of fentanyl, leading to the death of at least one person."

Lee and Zepeda are scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 20 before U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin, court records show. Lee faces from 20 years, up to life in prison. Zepeda could get a range of punishments from probation, up to 20 years in prison.

Chester also faces from 20 years, up to life in prison. No date has been set for her sentencing.

At issue Friday was whether to detain Chester because a key condition of her release was to remain drug free. She tested positive for cocaine on June 6, and she failed to report for random testing twice in April and missed a treatment session in May, court records show.

In July, Magistrate Judge Hightower allowed Chester to remain free because she was employed, not violating her curfew, participated in counseling sessions and online higher education, and applied for sober living homes, court records show. Hightower admonished Chester that any violation could lead to the revocation of her release.

On Friday, Magistrate Judge Howell called Chester "marginally compliant" and noted that she had a positive drug test on Aug. 10. Howell explained to Chester that failure to abide by the rules could negatively impact her at sentencing.

"This is like strike four," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark H. Marshall, who asked the judge to revoke her release. Defense attorney Hoing said her client is on a prescription medication, not on illegal substance. Should the analysis of that drug test result be positive, Marshall will likely ask the court to revoke Chester's release.

Kim and Adam Crump are overcome with emotion as they hold their son Hunter Paul Crump's Urn while remembering him at their home in Coupland Texas Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Hunter, 18-years-old, died from a fentanyl overdose in June 2022, a few weeks after graduating from Taylor High School.

Howell allowed Chester to remain free for now, which caused Hunter's mother, Kim Crump, to shake and cry. She attended the plea hearing, carrying a portrait of Hunter, pressed tightly against her heart, her arms wrapped around the frame. At her side, a support network, including friends Stephanie and Destiny Jones, and Kathi West, the victim witness specialist for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Chester left the courthouse and into the mid-morning heat. Hoing declined comment.

"She knowingly poisoned my son," Hunter's mother said after the guilty plea. "She keeps testing positive for drugs and remains free. There's no remorse. That just upsets me terribly."

