Second defendant pleads guilty in June 2020 shooting in EBT

Sep. 21—LEWISBURG — Daevon Bodden, 20, of Lewisburg, pleaded guilty Friday to charges stemming from a drive-by shooting in June 2020 in East Buffalo Township. The plea canceled a two-day trial that had been scheduled to begin this week.

Bodden pleaded guilty to discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, a third-degree felony. A sentencing hearing is pending. He is held in county jail. Charges of aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license would be dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Police allege Julio Gonzalez, 25, of Sunbury, shot Bodden in the leg and grazed the neck of a second man in a targeted attack outside of a home along Route 45, just west of the Lewisburg Borough line.

The driver, Justin Calzada, 25, of Northumberland, is jailed and awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in January to one count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. Gonzalez, also jailed, is slated for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 7.

Police accuse Bodden of acting recklessly when he returned fire seconds later. Multiple structures including occupied homes were struck by gunfire from both Gonzalez and Bodden but no one else was injured, police said.

Mark Parrilla, 31, and Stephen Reid, 29, both of Lewisburg, are pending in Union County Court. Parrilla awaits arraignment on Oct. 25. Reid also is set for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 7. Police accuse them of conspiring and participating in the drive-by shooting. Both are free on bail.