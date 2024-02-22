Second defendant pleads guilty for his role in 2021 homicide of Wilmington nightclub owner

A second defendant pleaded guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday for his role in the 2021 homicide of a Wilmington nightclub owner.

Naulege Johnson, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a news release from the District Attorney Ben David's office. He was sentenced to 28 to 35.6 years in prison.

Johnson's plea follows the sentencing of defendant Quajon Canty, which took place one week prior. Canty was sentenced between 23 and 28.6 years in prison for pleading guilty to second-degree murder among other charges in regard to the same incident.

On Nov. 7, 2021, police responded to gunshots near an alleyway at Chestnut and Walnut streets around 1 a.m. Johnny Johnson, 43, was located at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died as a result of his injuries.

Police located two firearms and Canty and Naulege Johnson hiding nearby. Ballistics testing confirmed the discovered weapons had been used in the shooting.

Gun shot residue, DNA testing, surveillance camera footage, and cellphone information connected the two men to the crime, the release said.

