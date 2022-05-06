Second defendant to stand trial in I-44 marijuana trafficking case

May 6—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A second defendant from Indiana on Thursday was ordered to stand trial in an Interstate 44 marijuana trafficking case in Lawrence County Circuit Court.

Associate Judge Matthew Kasper decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Richard Lanier, 28, of Indianapolis, to stand trial on a count of first-degree trafficking in drugs. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for June 13.

Lanier and co-defendant Russell B. Coxe, 37, of Greenwood, Indiana, were arrested Sept. 21 after a traffic stop conducted by a Missouri state trooper on Interstate 44 in Lawrence County.

A probable-cause affidavit states that differing accounts obtained from the two men concerning where they had been and several Home Depot boxes visible in the back of their GMC Acadia raised the suspicion of the trooper and led to a search that turned up 102 pounds of marijuana.

Coxe, identified in the affidavit as the driver of the vehicle, waived a preliminary hearing March 31 and was ordered to stand trial on trafficking charges.