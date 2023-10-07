Second defendant waives hearing in motel robbery case

Oct. 6—A woman charged as an accomplice in the robbery of a man that led to an exchange of gunfire waived her preliminary hearing this week in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Cassandra N. Jeffries, 31, waived the hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial on counts of being an accessory to a first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a serious felony. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Jeffries' initial appearance in a trial division on Nov. 13.

Jeffries, of Springfield, is accused of assisting Joshua J. Gauerke, 44, in the robbery Aug. 18 of a 34-year-old man lured through social media to the Motel 7 on Range Line Road for a sexual transaction that never took place.

The victim testified at Gauerke's preliminary hearing Sept. 21 that he had entered a second floor room at the motel where Jeffries was staying and encountered Gauerke and another man hiding in the room's bathroom. He said Gauerke pointed a gun at him and demanded that he empty his pockets.

He said Jeffries got up and locked the door to the room as the shakedown was in progress. He had a little more than $1,800 at the time, which the robbers snatched up and headed out the door of the room after warning him to stay put in the bathroom until they were gone.

As they were leaving, he pulled a gun he had borrowed from his girlfriend and was carrying concealed in his waistband and followed them out of the door. He said the one with the gun shot at him as he emerged from the room, and he raised his gun and fired a round into the air, drawing a second round from the robber.

No one was injured in the exchange, and Gauerke and Jeffries were identified and arrested by Joplin police. Both the cash and the gun the robbers used were recovered after Gauerke made certain admissions to police.

Gauerke was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. A police corporal indicated at Gauerke's hearing that investigators know the identity of the third suspect in the robbery, but have not been able to locate him.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.