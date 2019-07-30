Second Democratic debate, A$AP Rocky's trial in Sweden: 5 things to know Tuesday

Democratic presidential hopefuls square off in second debate

The Democratic presidential candidates will be in Detroit on Tuesday and Wednesday for the second round of primary debates. Ten candidates will appear each night, which will be televised live on CNN from 8-10 p.m. ET. This debate is crucial for many of the candidates — especially lesser-known ones (like Govs. Steve Bullock or Jay Inslee) or others who have seen their poll numbers dip (Beto O'Rourke). The candidates appearing Tuesday are Steve Bullock, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Tim Ryan, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Marianne Williamson. CNN's Dana Bash, Don Lemon, and Jake Tapper will moderate the debates.

Virginia Democrats to boycott event where Trump is scheduled to speak

A group of top Virginia Democrats will boycott a ceremony commemorating the 400th anniversary of American democracy in Jamestown after the White House confirmed President Donald Trump will deliver remarks Tuesday. The state Democratic legislative caucus and the Black Legislative Caucus both said Monday they would boycott the ceremony. "The current President does not represent the values that we would celebrate at the 400th anniversary of the oldest democratic body in the western world," the Virginia House Democrats said. The Black Legislative Caucus said Trump's participation is "antithetical to the principles" that the group stands for. Caucus members have instead planned alternative events Tuesday in Richmond. The decision comes at a time when Trump has heightened racial tensions with a series of tweets critical of black lawmakers in Washington.

A$AP Rocky's trial starts in Sweden

American rapper A$AP Rocky's trial on assault charges will begin Tuesday in Sweden. The recording artist was arrested in early July while in Stockholm and is accused of pushing a man to the ground, kicking him and hitting him with a bottle. A lawyer for the rapper has said it was self-defense. The case found an audience with President Donald Trump, who tweeted his support for A$AP Rocky and demanded he be freed. Trump has even offered to pay Rocky's bail, although Sweden does not have a bail system.

Fed to begin meeting that will likely lead to rate cut

The Federal Reserve will begin a two-day meeting on Tuesday and it's expected to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point by Wednesday afternoon, a move President Donald Trump said "will do very little by comparison" to Europe and China. Trump has been jawboning the Fed to lower rates to juice the economy since last year, a strategy that has broken with a 25-year precedent of U.S. presidents refraining from criticism of the Fed to preserve its independence.Some economists don't believe the Fed should reduce rates at all with the economy growing at about a 2.6% annual rate in the first half of the year. But amid a slowing global economy, the U.S. trade war with China and stubbornly low inflation, the Fed has signaled that it will vote for an unusual "insurance" rate cut to head off a potential downturn.

America's illicit massage industry continues to thrive

The United Nations has labeled July 30 to be "World Day against Trafficking in Persons." The U.N. notes that "every country in the world is affected by human trafficking, whether as a country of origin, transit, or destination for victims." Going further, the U.N. states "traffickers the world over continue to target women and girls," the vast majority for sexual exploitation. A study from the U.N.'s International Labour Organization reports there are at least 4 million victims of sex trafficking globally and 99% of them are women and girls. One of the most prolific is America's multibillion-dollar illicit massage industry. The State Department reports prosecutions of sex trafficking have fallen in the US. In addition, a USA TODAY review of three high-profile raids in Florida earlier this year found law enforcement's tough-on-trafficking rhetoric fizzled after initial headlines.

