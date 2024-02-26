Second Disney Cruise Line employee arrested on child pornography charges

Another Disney Cruise Line employee was arrested last month after law enforcement found child pornography on his cell phone.

Law enforcement found two sexually explicit videos featuring minors on Amiel Trazo’s mobile device after conducting a border search when his ship arrived, according to Broward County Sheriff's Office documents. The videos featured footage of girls between approximately 12 and 14 years old, and as young as approximately 6 to 8, respectively.

Trazo, 28, was arrested on Jan. 17 at Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades.

The search came following tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations.

Trazo admitted he had received links to files depicting children under 10 through Facebook Messenger, law enforcement said.

Cruise ship crime: What to know if you're sexually assaulted on a cruise

“The defendant also stated that he belongs to a group chat, where he receives images of under age children,” the arrest affidavit said. “He stated that he shared these images on Facebook Messenger with his friends and a girlfriend in order to ‘tease’ them. The defendant also admitted that he ‘needs help, knows it’s wrong, and it is bad for his religion.’”

Trazo, who is from the Philippines, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography in Florida, and also faces federal charges of possession of child pornography and transportation of child pornography.

A criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida on Feb. 17 said law enforcement found additional videos and images of child sexual abuse material after conducting a “full forensic review” of his iPhone.

"We have zero tolerance for this type of alleged behavior,” Disney Cruise Line told USA TODAY in an emailed statement. “The crew member is no longer working for the company.” Trazo worked on the line’s Disney Dream ship, according to an affidavit signed by HSI special agent Michelle Maglione.

An attorney listed for Trazo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A second Disney Cruise Line employee was arrested late last month after law enforcement found child pornography among his belongings. The news came after federal authorities said in December that a Celebrity Cruises crew member admitted to molesting children at an onboard youth center.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Second Disney cruise employee arrested on child pornography charges