A second disturbance forms near Bermuda; the first system could bring heavy rain to Caribbean

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A second disturbance has formed a few hundred miles south of Bermuda as of 2 p.m. Monday. The system has a 0% chance of developing in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance in the next seven days, as it moves toward the Southeast coast of the U.S.

Disturbance 1, which is located a few hundred miles east of the eastern Caribbean islands, continues eastward at 20 mph. It has a 20% chance of developing in the next two days, and a 20% chance in the next seven days.

Though the system could deliver heavy rains and gusty winds to some sections of the eastern Caribbean in the next few days, forecasters say that by mid-week, environmental conditions will inhibit development.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Don was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it kited over the cooler waters of the far North Atlantic.

The next named storm to form would be Emily.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Don had weakened to a post-tropical cyclone and was approximately 585 miles east of Cape Race, Newfoundland, heading east-northeast about 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extended 70 miles from the storm’s center.

Don, which briefly became a hurricane on Saturday, is forecast to weaken throughout Monday and dissipate on Tuesday.

Don was the fourth named storm of the season after a busy June that saw three tropical storms form.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Meteorologists with Colorado State University have predicted 18 named storms for this season and nine hurricanes, four of which will be major. The forecast already includes an unnamed subtropical storm in January and Tropical Storms Arlene, Bret and Cindy in June.

