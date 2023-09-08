Second driver busted in Manhattan highway hit-and-run: NYPD

Detectives have arrested the second hit-and-run driver who killed a father of six on a Manhattan highway, cops said Friday.

Marcos Vega-Pagan, 24, was taken into custody Thursday for the Aug. 3 crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway near W. 145th St., cops said.

Detectives charged Vega-Pagan with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and insurance fraud, cops said.

Police say he was driving a speeding grey BMW that rammed motorcyclist Joel Quintana, 42, from behind at 10:57 p.m.

Quintana was knocked off his Honda Grom sport motorcycle and landed in the center lane of the highway, only to be run over by a speeding black Mercedes-Benz a few seconds after Vega-Pagan hit him, cops said.

Police suspected that the two cars were racing when they rammed into Quintana.

“Not one of them had the remorse to stay behind,” the victim’s sister Carolina Rodriguez said in a tearful interview with the Daily News shortly after his death.

Cops identified Cary Brown, 28, as the driver of the Mercedes. He was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident, cops said.

Vega-Pagan’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Friday.