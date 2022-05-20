Second driver charged in Lockport hit-and-run death

May 20—LOCKPORT — A second driver has now been charged in the hit-and-run accident that took the life of a Lockport man on March 18 on South Transit Street.

Tyreek J. Wolfe, 21, was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident and speeding during an arraignment on Friday in Niagara County Court in front of Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

He's the second driver charged in the fatal hit-and-run accident on South Transit and High Streets that left Richard Howes III dead on March 18. Wolfe pled not guilty and is being represented by the public defender's office.

Charges against Wolfe are the same leveled at Sean F. Kelahan, who was arraigned Wednesday on the matter.

Evan Leffler, the public defender at the arraignment, argued that Wolfe had a job at Walmart, supported his family and had no criminal record. However, bail was set at $50,000 cash, $100,000 insurance bond and $200,000 if secured through a bondsman requiring 10% cash.

Family of Howes, including his mother, Carrie McPhail-Smith, said that they were happy with the Lockport Police Department's thorough investigation.

When asked if the vehicles were racing at the time of the tragedy, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said he could not comment on any of the details of the case except to say that the Lockport Police Department had done a thorough investigation.

When asked if any information could be released on the second pedestrian fatality on South Transit Street in early May, Seaman said he also could not divulge any information, including the name of the victim of the collision, until the LPD is also prepared to release that information.

Information on both cases has been circulated widely on social media, which makes law enforcement's job more difficult, Seaman said.

"Social media has certainly changed the way details of a crime are filtered to the public," Seaman said.