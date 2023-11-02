Second driver in deadly Fleur Drive drag race found guilty of vehicular homicide

Keith Jones listens to testimony during his trial at the Polk County criminal courthouse, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Jones is charged with multiple vehicular homicide and serious injury charges as well as leaving the scene of the Dec. 13 crash that killed Marcos Faguada and seriously injured Marcos' aunt, Mayra De Catalan.

A second driver involved in a high-speed crash that killed a 4-year-old on Fleur Drive has been convicted of homicide by drag racing.

After more than a day of deliberations, a Polk County jury on Thursday delivered its guilty verdict for Keith Jones, 48 Jones also was charged with vehicular homicide by OWI and vehicular homicide by reckless driving, but the jury convicted him of lesser charges of reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

In addition, he was convicted of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Marcos at the playground

Jones was on trial for his role in the December 2022 crash that killed Marcos Faguada and seriously injured Marcos' aunt, Mayra De Catalan. He and his friend Eric Miller III were accused of racing each other along Fleur Drive after an afternoon of drinking. Miller ultimately lost control and struck De Catalan's oncoming vehicle.

He was tried separately on similar charges and found guilty, receiving 30 years in prison at his August sentencing.

Prosecutor says dangerous driving led to fatal wreck

Although Jones' vehicle did not crash, prosecutor Jaki Livingston told jurors Jones was a full participant in the dangerous driving preceding the wreck and that he broke the law by leaving the scene without speaking to police. In her closing argument Wednesday, she said Jones' driving "demonstrates a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of anyone else on those 3 miles (of Fleur Drive)" where the drag race occurred.

Jones testified in his own defense and placed the blame on Miller, saying he knew that his friend was trying to "entice" him into a race, but that he didn't want to take part. Defense attorney Van Plumb also argued the state couldn't prove his client was legally intoxicated, and that Jones, driving a $130,000 BMW, couldn't have been drag racing against Miller, because if he had, he would have easily beaten Miller's slower Hyundai Genesis.

"Mr. Jones is not to be held accountable for Mr. Miller’s actions," Plumb told jurors.

Witnesses describe two cars racing

The trial included testimony by nine witnesses who had been in other cars or nearby businesses and saw Jones and Miller's vehicles before the crash, as well as video clips from surveillance cameras facing the road. Livingston told jurors that the witnesses described two cars racing, not one trying to egg on the other, and that the available video supported their claims.

"He claims to have tried to keep his distance. He claims to have tried not to engage," she said of Jones. "But every other witness disagrees. They all describe the behavior the same. They all knew something bad was going to happen."

Plumb pointed to inconsistencies between the witnesses' accounts and argued one video clip showed Jones at a red light, refusing to be baited.

"His sole intent that night was to not have Mr. Miller try to bait him into racing," he said.

Plumb declined to comment after Thursday's verdict. Jones' sentencing is set for Dec. 14.

