Second driver in Howes killing pleads guilty

Dec. 8—Sean Kelahan, 20, of Newfane, one of the driver's who fatally struck Richard Howes III on March 18, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident Wednesday morning in front of Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

The plea deal offered by District Attorney Brian Seaman recommends Kelahan receive the maximum jail time for each crime, meaning a total of 11 years. Criminally negligent homicide carries a penalty of 1-1/3 to 4 years, and leaving the scene carries a penalty of 2-1/3 to 7 years.

Kelahan was indicted for manslaughter in May in connection with the death of Lockport resident Howes. He was struck by two vehicles while crossing Transit Street at High Street about 7 p.m. March 18. Kelahan was one of the drivers. He was later charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a fatal motor accident.

The same charges were leveled against the other driver who struck Howes, 22-year-old Tyreek Wolfe of Niagara Falls. Wolfe accepted a plea deal in October in which he admitted to criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. The deal was contingent on Wolfe cooperating with the DA's office, which included testifying for the prosecution.

Kelahan's trial was scheduled to begin on Jan. 9.

In a written statement, Carrie McPhail-Smith, Howes' mother, said while she believed a trial would have found Kelahan guilty on all charges, she did not believe she could go through it and having to see graphic images of her son's death.

"This alone is something I personally felt I would not be able to endure and something I would have never wanted Richard's sister, Emily, to see," McPhail-Smith wrote.

"Richard was taken from us by two foolish people who thought reckless driving was fun," she concluded.

Seaman said in a press release that Kelahan's conduct and "egregious driving record, establish nothing less than a total disregard for other people."

"The defendant repeatedly drove his car at excessive speeds with no regard for the laws of the road," Seaman said. "The result was that he killed a young man who was just trying to cross the street. Driving off without stopping compounded this defendant's indifference toward the young man that he just killed."

Kelahan's sentencing on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 1.