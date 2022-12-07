Second driver in Howes killing pleads guilty

Dec. 7—Sean Kelahan, 20, of Newfane, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident Wednesday morning in front of Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

The plea deal offered by District Attorney Brian Seaman recommends Kelahan receive the maximum jail time for each crime, meaning a total of 11 years. Criminally negligent homicide carries a penalty of 1-1/3 to 4 years, and leaving the scene carries a penalty of 2-1/3 to 7 years.

Kelahan was indicted for manslaughter in May in connection with the death of Lockport resident Richard Howes III on March 18. Howes was struck by two vehicles while crossing Transit Street at High Street about 7 p.m. that day. Kelahan was one of the drivers. He was later charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a fatal motor accident.

The same charges were leveled against the other driver who struck Howes, 22-year-old Tyreek Wolfe of Niagara Falls. Wolfe accepted a plea deal in October in which he admitted to criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. The deal was contingent on Wolfe cooperating with the DA's office by means including testifying.

Kelahan's trial was scheduled to begin on Jan. 9.

Kelahan's sentencing on the pleaded-down charges is scheduled for Feb. 1.